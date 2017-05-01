Smithboro Firefighter Awards

The Smithboro Fire Department held their Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Dinner Saturday night. Awards were handed out, recognizing achievements and years of service marked in 2016.

Those who were recognized include:

Firefighter of the Year, David Cruthis (not pictured)

First Responder of the Year, Dona Matthews

Rookie of the Year, Caleb Daniken

Cadet of the Year, Carson R Mathewson (not pictured)

Most Participation, Chris Lindley

Most Improved, David Cruthis (not pictured)

Chief’s Honor Award, Bryant H. Briggs III.

Allen & Janet Waters were recognized for 16 years of service.

Fire Chief Dale R. Deverick was recognized for his 40 years of service to the district, 30 years of which have been as chief.