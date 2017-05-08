Special Tourism Meeting

The Greenville Tourism Committee met in special session last week to consider a Chamber of Commerce request for tourism funds to be used for a special Christmas program.

With six members in attendance, the committee unanimously approved providing up to $14,000 for the event. The recommendation will go to the city council for consideration.

The proposal is to have four actors from the movie, “A Christmas Story,” at the November 25 “Come Home For Christmas” event. The movie would be shown and the celebrities would meet fans and sign autographs.

The tourism money would be used for celebrity fees, air fare and expenses.

It was reported if income in the tourism fund is as expected, the fund would have a balance of about $35,000 at the end of the fiscal year.

Tourism funds come from the tourism tax assessed by local motels.