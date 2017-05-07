The Greenville Fire Protection District participated in their third water rescue in four days Friday afternoon. A motorist made an emergency call Friday around 4:30 p.m. after his vehicle got stuck in flood water on Hazel Dell Road.

Fire district officials told WGEL the motorists and his two dogs were still inside the car when personnel arrived. Rescue workers reached the car with a boat and pulled the man and dogs from the vehicle. Neither the driver nor the dogs sustained any injury. Crews were on the scene around 45 minutes.

Fire officials remind motorists that many low lying roadways remain covered with water in the aftermath of recent heavy rains. Remember the phrase, “turn around, don’t drown.” When you see water on a roadway, don’t attempt to drive through it; turn around and find another route.