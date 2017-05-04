Tourism Committee Christmas Proposal

At the Greenville Tourism Committee’s meeting last week, Randy Alderman, representing the Chamber of Commerce, proposed a special event for the upcoming Christmas season.

It could include bringing in actors from the popular 1983 movie “A Christmas Story. Alderman shared a concept for a Christmas event to be held the weekend after Thanksgiving, which could include a lighted Christmas parade, the turning on of courthouse lights, and a screening of “A Christmas Story”. Select cast members from that movie would be on-hand as celebrity guests and would participate in the activities and sign autographs. The package would include $2,000, plus $100 per diem for the celebrities, and airfare and hotel.

The committee is meeting this Thursday to consider a request for tourism funds to pay for celebrity’s appearances. Alderman said the request would probably be around $12,000.

Any action by the committee would only be a recommendation to the city council.

Also during the meeting, the tourism group heard a presentation from antique dealers in Greenville interested in having an “Antique Shopping District” sign placed along Interstate 70 to promote business.

It was reported the state requires a certain type of sign which costs from $650 to $850, and then an annual fee is assessed to have the sign on the official one along the interstate.

The antique dealers asked if half of the cost could be paid using tourism funds. The committee unanimously approved a motion to allot up to $425 for the sign.

In other action, a request of $750 to promote the annual train show at the American Farm Heritage Museum was passed. The show will be June 10.