Truck In Gov Bond Lake

A Highland man was not injured Tuesday morning when his truck backed into Governor Bond Lake at Buzzard Bay.

Greenville police reported that David Harrison had unhooked his boat from a trailer, which was attached to the truck.

He was holding onto a tow rope which was attached to the boat, and while he backed the trailer and boat into the water, he lost his grip on the rope.

The boat floated away and the trailer and truck continued into the lake.

The city’s lake patrol officer was first on the scene and called police about the incident. The truck had to be towed out of the lake.

The police department was contacted at 8:30 a.m.