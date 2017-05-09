Vandalia Man Taken Into Custody

A Vandalia man remains in the Fayette County jail on 10 child pornography counts after he failed to appear for his jury trial.

Ryan Koontz, age 36, was to have a jury trial in Fayette county Circuit Court beginning April 24. Jury selection was completed, but when Koontz did not appear in court, the trial was postponed.

A warrant was issued for Koontz’s arrest. Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith said a U.S. marshal found Koontz at a family cabin, southwest of Carlyle, on the evening of April 28. The defendant’s bond is $2 million.

Koontz was charged in November of 2014.

He faces two Class X charges of allegedly disseminating child porn with computer files and eight Class 2 felony counts for allegedly possessing or disseminating child pornography.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday.