Vendor Booth Space Available

The Bond County Independence Day Festival Association is coordinating non-food vendor booth spaces at the Bond County Bicentennial celebration Sunday, July 2. Booth space is 12’ x 12’ and vendors must provide their own 10’ x 10’ tent. The cost is $30.00 per space and electric service is available for an additional $10.00. Vendors are asked to have their booth set up from noon – 8:00 p.m. For more information or to request a non-food vendor contract, call Patti at 960-4789. All contracts must be returned by June 1.