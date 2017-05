The Greenville Pilots Association Young Eagles Day is Saturday, May 20, at the Greenville Airport. Activities are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. – noon and free plane rides will be offered to youth ages 8-17. Attendees may learn about planes, earn a Young Eagles certificate, talk with pilots, and have their picture taken with a plane. Plane ride applications are available at the airport office and for more information, call 664-0926.