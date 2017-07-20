100 Of Siever Brothers

Siever Brothers in Carlyle is celebrating the 100th anniversary of their car dealership this Saturday.

Mark Siever told WGEL his grandfather and great uncle started the franchise with Dodge back in 1917. Mark’s father joined the business in 1953 and he joined his father in 1986.

Siever Brothers now sells Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram vehicles.

The Siever Brothers open house is this Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM at the dealership on Washington Street in Carlyle.

For more information, call 594-2624 or visit SieverBrothers.com.