4-H Livestock Show Results

Clinton County 4-H members with livestock and small animal projects gathered during the Clinton County Fair to exhibit their animals. Exhibitors worked hard to show their animals and take care of them during the hot weather.

4-H Beef Show

Lauren Wolter, Sr Showmanship

Blake Twenhafel, Intermediate Showmanship

Evan Beal, Jr Showmanship

Lauren Wolter, Reserve Champion Purebred Heifer

Lauren Wolter, Champion Purebred Heifer

Caiden Litteken, Champion Crossbred Heifer

Evan Beal, Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer

Nicholas Huelsmann, Rate of Gain Champion

Ethan Hanke, Champion

Colby Litteken, Reserve Champion

4-H Dairy Show

Drew Lueking (Holstein Winter Heifer Calf born 12/1-2/28), Reserve Champion

Shana Lueking (Holstein Summer Yearling Heifer born 6/1-8/31), Champion

Drew Lueking (Holstein Jr 3 Year Old), Champion Intermediate

Shana Lueking (Holstein Sr 3 Year Old), Reserve Champion Intermediate

Drew Lueking (Holstein 4 Year Old), Sr Champion Heifer

Jennifer Johnson (Holstein Aged Cow), Reserve Sr Champion Heifer

Drew Lueking (Holstein Jr 3 Year Old), Reserve Grand Champion

Drew Lueking (Holstein 4 Year Old), Grand Champion

Drew Lueking (Jr Showmanship)

Shana Lueking (Sr Showmanship)

4-H Goat Show

John Bohn (Dairy Doe Kid under 1 year), Reserve Champion

John Bohn (Dairy Doe 2yrs and over), Champion

Ashlyn Vonder Haar (Pygmy Doe Kid under 1 year), Champion

Emma Bohn (Intermediate Showmanship)

Ella Bohn (Jr Showmanship)

John Bohn (Wether or Nanny under a year), Champion

Emma Bohn (Wether or Nanny under a year), Reserve Champion

4-H Poultry Show

John Bohn (Cockerel Standards), Reserve Champion

Kaelyn Gebke (Hen Standards), Champion

Emma Bohn (Duck, one bird), Champion

Ella Bohn (Duck, one bird), Reserve Champion

Emma Bohn (Market Pens, Broiler-Fryer Market Pen), Reserve Champion

Emma Bohn (Market Pens, Roaster Market Pen), Champion

John Bohn (Sr Showmanship)

Kaelyn Gebke (Jr Showmanship)

4-H Rabbit Show

Nicholas Huelsmann (Intermediate Showmanship)

Bradley Huelsmann (Jr Showmanship)

Shelby Claypool (Sr Showmanship)

Shelby Claypool (4 Class, Fancy, Sr Doe over 6 months), Champion

Shelby Claypool (4 Class, Fancy, Sr Buck over 6 months), Reserve Champion

Abigail Becherer (6 Class, Meat Type, Jr Doe under 6 months), Champion

Alexis Livesay (6 Class, Meat Type, InterDoe 6-8mo at show), Reserve Champion

Abigail Becherer (Single Fryer), Champion

Carmen Foppe (Single Fryer), Reserve Champion

Alexis Livesay (Market and Pen of 3), Champion

Abigail Becherer (Market and Pen of 3), Reserve Champion

Abigail Becherer (6 Class, Meat Type, Jr Doe under 6 months), Grand Champion

4-H Sheep Show

Ella Bohn (Purebred Ewe Lambs), Reserve Champion

Emma Bohn (Purebred Yearling Ewe), Champion

Emma Bohn (Market Lamb), Champion

Ella Bohn (Market Lamb), Reserve Champion

Ella Bohn (Jr Showmanship)

Emma Bohn (Sr Showmanship)

4-H Swine Show

Erica Bohn (Market Gilt), Champion

Caiden Litteken (Market Gilt), Reserve Champion

Jake Richter (Market Barrows), Champion

Cecelia Richter (Market Barrows), Reserve Champion

Jake Richter (Intermediate Showmanship)

Caiden Litteken (Jr Showmanship)

Clinton County 4-H members are also involved in the State Fair in August, and took part in the State Junior Horse Show in July. Results from the State Shows will be available following the Illinois State Fair. The new 4-H year begins on September 1. For more information about 4-H in Clinton County, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.

