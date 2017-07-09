9-1-1 Surcharge

The Illinois legislature has approved a new 911 law that will lead to a higher phone line surcharge.

Bond County 9-1-1 Coordinator Allan Davis said the law, which went into effect July 1, increases the monthly surcharge that everyone pays for landlines and cell phones from 87 cents to $1.50. The change goes into effect January 1, 2018 and the increase will be in effect for two years, allowing 9-1-1 centers to update their equipment.

Davis said Bond County 9-1-1 could use some new equipment. Davis said the current equipment being used is the original equipment that was purchased in 2017. Officials were told they would get eight years of use out of it, but it has lasted 17 years.

The 911 surcharge is included on the regular phone bill, whether you use a landline or cell phone.