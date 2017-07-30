A Big Weekend For AFHM

The American Farm Heritage Museum held the annual Heritage Days festival this past weekend and by all accounts, there was an incredible turnout. Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of activities, demonstrations, classes, and vendors.

Organizers reported attendees traveling from as far as Oregon.

We’ll have more on this weekend’s American Farm Heritage Museum Heritage Days in the coming days. If you have any photos from the event that you’d like to share, email them to ryan@wgel.com or text them to us on our Bradford National Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300.

Congratulations to the American Farm Heritage Museum on a great event!