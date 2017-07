A Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy responded Saturday, July 8, at 6:38 p.m., to Holy Family Hospital, to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

According to information from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Daniel A. Wacker, age 47, of Greenville, said he was unloading his 22 caliber mini revolver when he accidentally discharged the firearm. The bullet struck him in the hand.

The accident occurred Saturday, about 6:00 p.m., at a location on Hastings Cemetery Avenue.