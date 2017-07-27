AFHM Heritage Days

The 15th annual Heritage Days will be held Friday through Sunday at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds on the south edge of Greenville.

Ollie Schaefer, show director, said Heritage Days will include various venders, pedal pulls, a gas engine show, professional bands playing country music, and over 600 tractors on the grounds.

The Lil’ Red Barn has new displays, the train will be in operation, and Hill’s Fort and the Military Museum building will be open. Heritage Days will also be the site for the National John Deere G reunion.

Hours are 8 a.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 per person with those under 10 free.

A three-day arm band can also be purchased.

To see the entire weekend schedule, go online to www.AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.