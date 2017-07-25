Alderman IBA Committee Chair

Randy Alderman, vice president of marketing at Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, was reappointed to the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) 2017-2018 Communications and Marketing Committee by IBA President and CEO Linda Koch.

In his third term as chairman of the committee, Alderman will review IBA communications vehicles such as the Illinois Banker magazine, e-newsletters, and the website; and make recommendations for enhancements and improvements, while providing feedback on IBA communication practices, with other bankers throughout the state. The committee also reviews the IBA’s public relations efforts and suggests ways for the IBA to better serve as a resource to its members.

Alderman said, “Working with the IBA and all of their communications allows me to keep up on the latest banking trends, which I can in turn bring back to our local community. The IBA is a valuable partner to Bradford National Bank and I’m excited to continue my role as committee chair.”

Alderman has been employed at the bank for 24 years and is involved in marketing, public relations, business development, and working with bank committees on new products and services to offer consumers. Additionally, he has been instrumental in the planning and implementation of the banks 150th anniversary celebration.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Found in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks that together employ well over 100,000 people in nearly 5,000 offices across the state.