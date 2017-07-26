Baby Overdoses On Meth & Fentanyl

A Granite City woman has been charged with felony counts of alleged Aggravated Battery to a Child, Aggravated Battery, and Reckless Conduct, and a misdemeanor charge of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

At 7:30 PM Tuesday, Alton Memorial Ambulance and Mitchell Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child on Troeckler Lane in Granite City. A 17 month old child was displaying symptoms of a narcotic overdose and was rushed to an area hospital. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded and began an investigation.

The child’s mother, 25 year old Billie Jean Cottle, of Granite City, was actively wanted on charges of alleged Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance out of St. Louis County and was taken into custody.

Examination revealed the child had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. The child has been medically cleared at this point, and was scheduled to be released from the hospital today.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is actively involved in the investigation and coordinating placement of the child.

Billie Jean Cottle’s bond has been set at $250,000 and she remains in the Madison County Jail.