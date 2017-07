Treasures on The Trail in Pocahontas held their second barn quilt event last weekend. Barn quilts are hand painted squares that are displayed on the exterior of buildings. The workshop was held with a mission of beautifying the Village of Pocahontas and promoting tourism. Barn quilts have a large following and people across the country take road trips to see them.

The barn quilt workshop was held at the Gordon Masonic Lodge in Pocahontas. Another one is planned for October.