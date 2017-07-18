Beachbody Contest

For Rachelle Daniken Hosick of Vandalia, formerly from Greenville, losing weight was profitable in more ways than one.

Rachelle entered herself in the Beachbody Challenge after losing over 125 pounds.

She told us she started her journey last year with the Beachbody 21 Day Fix Program, which taught her how to eat healthier and exercise. She submitted her before and after photos to enter the Beachbody Challenge and was selected as the winner of a monthly $2,000 prize. Later on she was notified that she was named one of eight finalists for a $100,000 prize.

She said it was nice to be one of the eight finalists and win the $25,000, but the experience has meant a lot more to her. She said eating healthy and being able to play with her kids is her biggest accomplishment.

The grand prize event was held Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.