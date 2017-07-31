Best Heritage Days Yet

Perfect weather led to huge crowds this past weekend at Heritage Days on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds,

Over 800 tractors were at the show, which featured John Deere. Ollie Schaefer, show coordinator, said more 500 John Deere tractors were on display.

There was a big crowd on Friday, and Saturday ended up with a huge crowd as over 1,800 vehicles entered the grounds. Schaefer said this was, by far, the best show in the 15-year history of the event.

Some loyal listeners in St. Rose sent us these pics of their family fun during Heritage Days…