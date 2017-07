The Mulberry Grove High School girls’ basketball team sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, July 20, in the Community Building in the park. Thirty-nine people registered with 34 units collected, surpassing the goal of 30 units set by the Red Cross. Diane Melvin got a 14-gallon pin. Ross Tompkins, Charles Manus, and Clint Barnhart got blood drop pins as first-time donors.