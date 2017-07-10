Bond County 4-H General Projects

4-H members from clubs across the county gathered at the First Christian Church to exhibit their General Projects on July 1. The General Projects Show includes all the projects that do not involve showing a live animal. During the show, exhibitors sit down with a judge for conference judging. Conference judging allows the youth talk to the judge about their project, and get direct feedback from someone experienced in that project area. More than 90 projects where exhibited this year, by 60 4-H members.

Members received a grade rating for their work (Blue, Red or White) along with competing for the designation of State Fair Delegates, and Division Champions. Special awards are listed below.

Members selected as State Fair Delegates are able to exhibit one project on August 13 at the Illinois State Fair. If a delegate does not go in a specific project area, the alternate will have the opportunity to exhibit in their place.

For more information about Bond County 4-H, call the Bond County U of I Extension Office at 618-664-3665.