Bond County Fair Pageants

The Bond County Fair is in early August and it will be an exciting time for the Little Miss, Junior Miss and queen contestants.

The Little Miss event will be held on August 3, in conjunction with the county talent show at the grandstand.

Little Miss contestants include Brooklyn Budnicki, Kinslee Gall, Bristol Joiner, Amelia Obermark, Jolene Jackson, Natalia Marti, Grace Tarasuik, Karleigh Stief, Adison Taylor, Elyse Spratt, and Lily Bohannon.

The Jr. Miss and Miss Bond County Fair Queen Pageant takes place Monday, August 7 at the grandstand.

Junior Miss candidates include Anna Walker, Adison White, Joely Craver, Dakota Kruep, Emily Ulmer, Gracie Lindley, Brooklyn Suzuki, Megan Miller, Rachel Ronat, and Lexie Griffin.

Queen candidates are Samantha Schlaefer, Kadi File, Tarren Hogue, Jenna Koonce, Taylor Zobrist, and Caitlyn Elliott.

The girls put in a lot of preparation for the pageants, according to Pageant Director Brooke Earnest. Practices began a few weeks ago and will continue until the fair starts. Preparation includes dance rehearsal and mock interviews.

The reigning Miss Bond County Fair Queen is Abigail Degler and the current Jr. Miss is Shelby Roberson.