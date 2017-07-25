Bond County Schools Eclipse

The next total eclipse is August 21. In some school districts, school will not be in session.

The schools in Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 will be open on August 21, which is a Monday.

Unit 1 Superintendent Brad Turner and Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the eclipse will be emphasized in science lessons leading up to that date and on the day of the eclipse.

Both districts will have special glasses so students and teachers can safely view the eclipse.

Turner said over 30 Mulberry Grove High School students will travel to SIU-Carbondale on August 21, where the eclipse will be directly over the city. Special eclipse activities are planned at the university.

The eclipse begins at Carbondale at 11:52 a.m. on August 21. The total eclipse will be from 1:20 to 1:22 p.m. and the eclipse ends at 2:47 p.m.