Bond County Voter Cards

Bond County Clerk Randy Reitz has mailed new voter registration cards to all registered voters in the county.

The cards have the address of the voter plus his or her polling place location and the taxing districts in their precinct.

By sending the new cards, Reitz said he is making sure the voter lives at the address in his official records. If you need to change your address or did not receive your voter registration card in the mail, simply call the Bond County Clerk’s Office. Reitz also encourages those new to town to come register in his office any time.

If the card is returned as undeliverable, the county clerk’s office will send a follow-up letter that can be forwarded.

Reitz said the registration card is not needed to vote on Election Day. Election judges will be present at your polling location, and your name will be there when you come.

To contact the Bond County clerk’s office, call 618-664-0449.