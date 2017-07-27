Cameras For Unit 2

The Bond County Unit 2 security camera systems in each attendance center will be updated and expanded.

At its recent meeting, the Unit 2 school board approved a motion to seek bids for the cameras. It is believed the total cost will exceed $100,000.

Superintendent Wes Olson explained that this allows the school to keep students safer while they are at school and that the project is founded on a strong relationship and mutual respect for law enforcement and emergency responders in the area.

By law, cameras cannot be placed in classrooms, but they will be in hallways. All Unit 2 school buildings currently have some cameras.