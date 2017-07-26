A new event this summer for the Kingsbury Park District is Camp Kingsbury.

During the camp, which will be held August 3-4 from 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. rain or shine, students will be able to explore Patriots Park and be involved in various indoor and outdoor activities.

To hear Kayla Curry, recreation programmer, talk more about the two-day camp, click below:

July 28 is the deadline to register. The fees are $40 for park district residents and $50 for non-residents.

On-line registration is available at www.KingsburyParkDistrict.com or applications can be filled out at the park district office at 630 East City Route 40 in Greenville.