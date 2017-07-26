Cedarhurst Opening

The grand opening of Cedarhurst Memory Care was Wednesday in Greenville.

The facility provides a place to live for those facing memory issues.

Tammy Loman, executive director of Cedarhurst, talked about the facility. Cedarhurst has 16 suites and is capable of housing 22 people. The facility has a positive staff ready to help those with the progression of various memory loss diseases.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner addressed the advantages of Cedarhurst Memory Care being in Greenville. The facility is an investment for the community, an opportunity for employment, and is a new line of care delivery that has been unavailable before now.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Chamber of Commerce after the raising of the U.S. flag by members of the VFW Post.

Cedarhurst is located at 1200 East Harris Avenue. More information is available by making a visit or calling 618-690-2500.