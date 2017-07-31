Chemical Spill In Silver Lake

One of the accidents that occurred along I-70 last week caused a small chemical leak into Silver Lake in Highland.

The accident occurred early Thursday morning and involved a van trailer carrying material deemed hazardous. The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was one of several agencies responding to the scene and Chief Steve Plocher told WGEL that material was paint and paint-related products.

Plocher said when the trailer overturned, some of the canisters on-board were damaged and some material leaked into the lake.

Thursday’s rainy conditions complicated the efforts, but crews were able to contain and clean up the spill. Plocher said officials exercised an abundance of caution and the city’s water source was never compromised.