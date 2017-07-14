City Sewer Project

It’s been a long-time coming, but the City of Greenville is close to resuming its project to provide sewer service to many areas currently without it.

The first part of the unserved sewer project was along South Fourth Street to Route 40.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, a contract was awarded and documents for a Rural Development loan were approved.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the project has been in the works for almost three years. The city has covered all of the easement, design, and financial requirements. Bids came in on June 29 and the low bid was awarded. The rest of the paperwork has begun and the project is being financed through a low-interest loan through USDA Rural Development.

There were three bidders for the work and the low bid was below the engineer’s estimate. Haier Plumbing and Heating is located in Okawville.

Willey said among the areas where sewer line will be installed are Sunset Point, Hillview, Harris and Ridge avenues, Idler Lane, Beaumont and Rt. 140, and Linder Boulevard to Rt. 140 then east to the Free Methodist Church and south into the Wolf Industrial Park. The majority of the property is inside the city limits.

Willey said eventually the lift station at Idler and Rt. 140 will be eliminated.

The city has about $600,000 invested in the total project.

The city manager believes construction could begin in about 60 days, and once the project is started, the contractor has 18 months to complete it.