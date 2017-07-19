Clinton Co. Jr. Livestock Auction

The Clinton County Junior Livestock auction is Friday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m., at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Showing livestock teaches sportsmanship, responsibility, decision making, attention to detail, pride, and a sense of accomplishment. Junior exhibitors purchase, feed, water, groom, and manage their animal’s overall health. They also learn to prepare themselves and their animal for show and keep a daily record book on each animal.

Each junior exhibitor may sell one animal in the auction. Money from the sale of animals is used for future animal projects, college funds, and savings.

Come to the Clinton County Junior Livestock auction Friday, July 21, starting at 7:00 p.m.