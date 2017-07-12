Clinton County 4-H Animal Shows

Clinton County 4-H members will gather to show their animal projects at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Carlyle July 16-20. The 4-H Show Schedule is:

July 16

9 a.m. Rabbit Show

10:30 a.m. Poultry Show

11 a.m. Goat Show

11:30 a.m. Sheep Show

1 p.m. Dog Show

1:30 p.m. Cat Show

2 p.m. Small Pets Show

July 17

9:30 a.m. Dairy Show

July 18

8 a.m. Swine Show

July 20

9 a.m. Beef Show

For the open and junior fair shows, please refer to the Clinton County Fairbook.

In addition to the animal shows, 4-H is co-hosting Clinton County Ninja Warrior with the Miss Clinton County Fair Pageant contestants during family night on July 19. The Ninja Warrior course will be set for two different skill levels (ages 4-15 and 15 and older). Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with the contest starting at 7 p.m. Get your team together today! Families will also enjoy “touch a tractor,” inflatables, and kids games happening during Family Night.