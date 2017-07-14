Clinton County 4-H General Projects

More than 110 local 4-H members and their families gathered in Carlyle at St. Mary’s Center to exhibit their projects at the General Projects show on July 8. The youth, ages five to 18, exhibited almost 300 different projects this year. General Projects are judged conference style, where the exhibitor meets with the judge to talk about the project they are showing.

Special awards are presented for State Fair Delegates, State Fair Alternates, Best of Show, and People’s Choice. State Fair Delegates have the opportunity to exhibit their projects on August 13 at the State Fair 4-H General Projects Show. Participants are only allowed to show one General Project at State, so those selected in more than one project area will have to choose just one. In those cases, an alternate will have the opportunity to go in their place. Best of Show awards are selected as the judge’s favorite project in a specific project category group. The People’s Choice Awards are chosen by local business sponsors, and will go on display in those businesses in the fall during National 4-H week.

Results follow…

Food and Nutrition-(front row)Sophie Beer, Lydia Brandmeyer, Cora Hill, Drew Lueking, (back row) Samantha Faust, Ella Klostermann, Shana Lueking, Nick Huelsmann
Natural Resources and Entomology-Katherine Helmink, Sophie Markus, Eyan Detmer
Citizenship and Intercultural-Allison Elias, Bradley Huelsmann
Animal Science Awards- Drew Lueking, Shana Lueking
Crops, Soils, Horticulture-(front) Lilly Brandmeyer, Drew Lueking, (back) Blake Twenhafel, Caiden Litteken, Austin Hilmes, Ethan Fuhler, Kaitlyn Elias, Katherine Helmink.
Photography-Allison Elias, Josie Muskopf, Shane Claypool, Shelby Claypool
Child Development, Interior Design, Sewing and Fashion Review-(front) Lilly Brandmeyer, Cora Hill Kylie Detmer, Melanie Hilmes, (back) Alexis Livesay, Valerie Tebbe, Abby Wegmann, Carissa Litteken
Engineering and Technology- (front) Luke Hilmes, Chris Richter, Erica Bohn, (back) Zach Thole, Austin Hilmes, Ethan Fuhler, Colby Litteken, Emma Bohn, John Bohn, Tim Brunker.

People’s Choice Awards- Kaitlyn Elias, Kate Schilling, Mason Hilmes, Jacob Engleman (not pictured Keirstan Lampe).
Cloverbud Awards-Riley Tucker, and Alex Voss (not pictured Carter Kleiboeker).
