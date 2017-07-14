Clinton County 4-H General Projects

More than 110 local 4-H members and their families gathered in Carlyle at St. Mary’s Center to exhibit their projects at the General Projects show on July 8. The youth, ages five to 18, exhibited almost 300 different projects this year. General Projects are judged conference style, where the exhibitor meets with the judge to talk about the project they are showing.

Special awards are presented for State Fair Delegates, State Fair Alternates, Best of Show, and People’s Choice. State Fair Delegates have the opportunity to exhibit their projects on August 13 at the State Fair 4-H General Projects Show. Participants are only allowed to show one General Project at State, so those selected in more than one project area will have to choose just one. In those cases, an alternate will have the opportunity to go in their place. Best of Show awards are selected as the judge’s favorite project in a specific project category group. The People’s Choice Awards are chosen by local business sponsors, and will go on display in those businesses in the fall during National 4-H week.

Results follow…