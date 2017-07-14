Color Of Money 5K & Fun Run

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Bradford National Bank, in conjunction with the BoCo RunCo, will be hosting The Color of Money Fun Run on Saturday, September 2, 2017. The event, which kicks-off a day-long celebration, will include a 5K run and a one mile run/walk, and begins at 8 am at Bradford National Bank, located at 100 E. College in Greenville.

Advance registration for the 5K is $25 and $10 for the one mile run/walk and includes a limited edition 150th anniversary t-shirt. Day of registration is $5 more and no shirt is guaranteed. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Bond County Restore Network (formerly Foster Hope) and the Bond County Food Pantry.

Participants can register for the run at www.BradfordBank.com or by following the links on the Bradford and BoCo RunCo Facebook pages. BoCo RunCo is managing the event.

Bradford National Bank President & CEO Doug Stroud said, “As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, we have a full-day of activities planned for the community. Besides the fun run, we will have a music, food, and games in a family oriented atmosphere.” Details of the other events will be announced at a later this month.

Community Relations Director Randy Alderman said, “The Color of Money Run will be a fun, colorful event. There will be several paint stations along the way and for those that choose to do so, can be doused in paint as they pass through.” He added, “We are excited to partner with the BoCo RunCo and happy that the proceeds from the race will benefit two great organizations in our community.”

For more information on the run and other anniversary events, visit BradfordBank.com and follow Bradford National Bank on Facebook.