Cooling Centers

The National Weather Service has placed the entire WGEL listening area under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 PM Saturday night. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s for the rest of this week, with heat index values rising as high as 112 degrees at times.

The Bond County Health Department has announced that their building on South Fourth Street in Greenville will serve as a cooling center each afternoon, through Friday, July 21st. Residents may visit the cooling center from 9 AM to 4 PM.

The Bond County Housing Authority Community Room is also open as a cooling center for all BCHA residents from 1 to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.