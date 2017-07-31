DeMoulin Museum Move

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville has plans to move to a new location in Greenville.

Since March of 2010, the museum has been at 110 West Main Street. The new location is the Central Christian Church at 205 South Prairie Street.

“We’re very excited about the next chapter in the DeMoulin Museum’s history. We’ve been around for about seven and a half years and over the last two years we’ve run into some good issues to have; one of them is the number of visitors we have and the size of tour groups that we have coming in, and the other issue is the number of artifacts that we are compiling and we’ve run out of room in the building that we’ve been in since day one,” Museum Curator John Goldsmith told WGEL.

“Over the past year the museum board has been looking at a lot of options and we think that we’ve found a good future location for the museum,” Goldsmith said. “Over the last two months we’ve been in encouraging discussions with the board of the Central Christian Church. That church discontinued meeting earlier this year and so they’ve been looking for some opportunities to get that church building into some good hands and we think that were a good match for that.”

The museum will soon start a capital campaign to obtain the church building, according to Goldsmith.

“We have a plan in place where we issued a letter of intent to purchase that building. Our goal is to do fundraising between now and the end of the year and we hope to take possession of that building January 1st of next year. We have a fundraising goal of $35,000. We’d like to raise a little more than that but the $35,000 would cover our immediate needs to get into that building,” he said.

“In the very near future will be making an announcement on how people can donate towards the purchase of the building. We not only have to purchase it but there are some upgrades we need to do, electrical and a few other things we’d like to do to the building.”

Goldsmith said a series of fundraisers will be coming up over the next several months.

The old church building was built in 1882 as the Grace Episcopal Church and was used by the Central Christian Church beginning in 1963. It has an addition on it.

The DeMoulin museum honors the DeMoulin Brothers factory, which is celebrating its 125th year in 2017. It includes many lodge initiation devices in addition to band uniforms.