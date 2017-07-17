Dixon Man Killed In Crash

A man from Dixon, Illinois was killed in a motorhome / pickup crash Friday at 4:21 p.m., on Rt. 51 in Fayette County.

Illinois State Police report 78 year old James A. Brown, of Dixon, was driving a Winnebago motor home, towing a Fiat passenger car, southbound on US Rt. 51, a mile north of Shobonier when the motor home crossed the center line, drove across the northbound lane, and sideswiped a northbound Chevrolet pickup pulling an enclosed trailer, driven by 72 year old Lewis Nelson of Mulberry Grove. The Winnebago rolled over following the collision. Brown was extricated from the motor home and was taken to Fayette County Hospital where Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen pronounced him dead at 5:58 p.m.

Lewis Nelson and a passenger from each vehicle, 67 year old Carol A. Brown, of Dixon, and 69 year old Una Nelson, of Mulberry Grove, were all taken to Fayette County Hospital.

The Browns were travelling with two dogs that were lost following the accident. Both dogs have since been found and returned safely home.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police continue their investigation.