Fair Talent Show

The 2017 Bond County Fair talent contest is Thursday August 3 at the grandstand.

It will be held, along with the Little Miss Pageant, starting at 7 p.m.

The talent contest consists of two divisions: those 14 and under in the junior division and those 15 to 21 in the senior division. Participants must be residents of Bond County.

Any type of talent can be performed such as lip sync, dance, comedy or music. All acts must be approved by contest officials.

Contestants will be judged on appearance, talent and showmanship. The winners in each division may represent Bond County at the state fair convention in Springfield in January.

Talent show applications are included in the fair books which have been distributed throughout the county. The deadline to enter is July 27.

For more information call the fair office at 664-1412.