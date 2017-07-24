Fatal Accident North Of Carlyle

A man from Carlyle was killed about midnight Saturday in a single vehicle accident north of Carlyle.

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Keyesport Firefighters, and Medstar responded to the accident at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

According to Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss, Michael Savant, age 55, of Carlyle, was northbound on Hopewell Road north of Carlyle when his Ford Escape SUV hit the end of a guardrail at a bridge about ¼ mile south of Millstone Road. Coroner Moss pronounced Savant dead at the scene at 12:27 a.m. Sunday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton County Coroner continue to investigate the accident.