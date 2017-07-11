Scott Credit Union and Hard Road Theatre Productions are proud to present Freckleface Strawberry the Musical.

Freckleface the Musical is based on the beloved New York Times Best Selling book by celebrated actress Julianne Moore. And what a story you’ll see! It’s a fun and touching family musical. Specifically created to perform for young audiences, families can step inside of the book’s pages with Freckleface and friends as they learn to “love the skin they’re in”.

Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles – from scrubbing them with soap, to caking on makeup, and even wearing a ski mask to school! Will her schoolmates realize that it’s her under the mask? Will Freckleface be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror?

With the help of her schoolmates including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz, and a totally kookie teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different and that’s what makes everyone special.

With fun music, awesome dancing and freckles full of laughs, your whole family will love this new musical for all ages, freckles or not!

Here is what some critics had to say about the 2010 original Off-Broadway production:

“A delightful adaptation of Julianne Moore’s children’s book, one that will appeal to young kids, adolescents, and even their adult companions.”

“Freckleface Strawberry speaks to our children about accepting differences and realizing that who you are and what you have to offer are your best assets.”

“The story is a love yourself flaws-and-all tale, but it’s so cleverly executed that I don’t mind the lesson. The final message is not that her freckles are beautiful, but maybe they don’t matter. More important, people are happier when they accept who they are and what they look like.”

Sheila Riggs, a Hard Road veteran of seven years, is making her directorial debut with Freckleface the Musical.

About the experience Sheila says, “It has been an amazing summer working with these teens and our fantastic production team! I can’t imagine a summer without these kids. They are dedicated to bringing you a great show, making new friends, and having a great time while putting in tremendous effort and sweat in rehearsals. We know that you are going to enjoy this show as much as we do!”

Performances will be held at the Highland High School “Kennel”, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Performance dates are Thursday, July 13th through Sunday July 16th. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday show time is 7:00 pm and the house will open for seating at 6:30 pm. Sunday’s performance begins at 2:00 pm with the house opening for seating at 1:30 pm. Tickets are available in advance on the group’s website @ www.hardroad.org or at the door on the date of the performances. The show’s running time is approximately 75 minutes.

Hard Road Theatre Productions has been providing quality and affordable community theater for the Highland area since 2001. It is our mission to broaden the umbrella of welcome for performers, contributors, and audiences of all stripes from the region.