Greenville Cable TV

The Greenville City Council has extended its cable TV franchise agreement with Cable One for another 60 days.

City Manager Dave Willey believes this extension will give the company time to take action on a new agreement.

Willey said the city had talked to New Wave about renewing their franchise agreement. During discussions, New Wave was sold to Cable One. That company counted their agreements within the state of Illinois and opted to sign up for a statewide agreement.

Willey said a local cable access channel will still be provided under the state agreement. There is no difference in the franchise fee to the city.