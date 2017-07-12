Greenville PD June Activity

The Greenville Police Department June activity report shows one case of battery and one assault.

There were two residential burglaries, two thefts from motor vehicles, one theft of more than $500.00, four thefts of items valued at less than $500.00, and one retail theft report.

Officers responded to one case of criminal trespass, one offense involving juveniles, and two incidences of possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

They wrote 14 uninsured motorist citations, two for illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, 12 for driver’s license infractions, two for seatbelt violations, and six speeding tickets.

There were 45 traffic arrests and 25 criminal arrests.

Police responded to 13 traffic accidents, four with injuries.

Area fire district personnel responded to 68 calls and the lake patrol issued 12 verbal warnings.