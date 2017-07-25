Health Board Members, Officers & Levy

Three board members were seated for three year terms in the recent Bond County Board of Health meeting. These include Dr. William Ahern and Dr. Matthew McCullough who were reappointed and new board member Mark Bleyer.

Officers were also elected. Dr. Tom Dawdy will serve as board president, replacing Darryl Bolen who recently retired from the board. Jo Kirkham, RN, was elected vice president. Dr. Tracy Hall will continue to serve as board secretary.

Administrator Sean Eifert reported the Health Department realized a surplus of $75,218 for the month of June with over $200,000 in state money still being owed to the department from State Fiscal Year 2017, which ended June 30.

The department will submit its budget to the county board in August. Due to financial uncertainty at the state level, board members voted unanimously to ask for restoration of the maximum levy the department can receive, which is .175% of 1% of the total assessed valuation of Bond County. This amount was approved by county voters in 1975. Since that time, the health board has voted twice to decrease its tax asking.

The board approved the health department’s IPLAN, which identifies health priorities for Bond County for the coming years and allows the department to be recertified. The three health priorities included in the plan include heart disease, oral health and physical activity with goals and objectives identified for each.