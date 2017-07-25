Heat Returns Wednesday

An active period of weather is expected this week. Heat will build back to dangerous levels on Wednesday across much of the area as high temperatures surge into the 90s, and afternoon heat index values rise into the 100-110 range.

The worst conditions are expected the St. Louis area where a heat advisory is now in effect.

A cold front will then move slowly across the region Wednesday night through Thursday, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms on Wednesday night could be severe with damaging winds as the primary severe threat.

Stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for up to date weather information from the National Weather Service.