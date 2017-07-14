I-70 Slowed For Eight Hours

Interstate 70 was backed up for just over eight hours Friday.

Illinois State Police told WGEL a semi truck overturned in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 38 mile marker at 4:34 AM. The truck’s trailer, which was loaded with paper towels, split open and had to be lifted off the guardrail.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but state crews were on the scene, conducting clean-up until after 12:30 PM.

Traffic was able to pass, slowly, on the shoulder of the interstate. At one point, Greenville Police reported that it took motorists 20 minutes to travel a half-mile.