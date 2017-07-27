Injury Accidents In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police out of District 18 are investigating two accidents that involved multiple injuries Tuesday.

The first occurred just before 9 AM Tuesday on Garold Trail just west of IL Rt. 16. 34 year old Gina Burke of Irving was northbound on McCords Trail then turned east on Garold Trail, attempting to cross a railroad crossing. State police report Burke allegedly failed to yield and struck the front of a northbound train. The crossing was marked with a stop sign and cross bucks, but did not have flashing lights or arms. Burke was transported to St. John’s Hospital in stable condition by Arch Air Medical Service. Hillsboro Ambulance, Witt Fire Department, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s personnel also responded.

The second crash occurred around 3:30 PM Tuesday on Longbridge Trail and Elm Trail. 58 year old Larry Everett, of Hillsboro, was eastbound on Longbridge, on a motorcycle, approaching Elm Trail. State police say Everett attempted to slow down for the T-intersection and lost control of his motorcycle. Both Everett and his passenger, 51 year old Rhonda Edwards, of Nokomis, were thrown from the motorcycle. Everett was transported to St. John’s Hospital by Arch and Edwards was taken by Arch to SLU Hospital in critical condition. Hillsboro Ambulance, Shoal Creek Fire, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s personnel also responded.