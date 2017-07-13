ISP Trooper Workshop

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce that they will be holding a “Meet the Employer” workshop on July 18, 2017. The workshop will be held at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1100 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois, and it will run from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The purpose of the workshop is to allow individuals an opportunity to learn about the qualifications for becoming an Illinois State Trooper. Also, Veterans who have been Honorably Discharged and awarded an Afghan or Iraqi Campaign medal automatically qualify to apply with the ISP. People interested in pursuing a career with the ISP are encouraged to attend. For more information about the workshop please contact Don Niebruegge, IDES Employment Security Specialist, at (618) 277-8938; or Special Agent (S/A) Melissa Uhles at (618) 779-9668 or email S/A Uhles at Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.

Those who plan on attending should RSVP to S/A Uhles by Monday, July 17, 2017. The workshop is not affiliated with the ISP Merit Board nor the ISP hiring process. The workshop is sponsored by the ISP and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.