The Kingsbury Park District’s final dive-in movie night for the summer is Saturday at the William Wait pool.

Kayla Curry, recreation programmer, said the KPD will be playing the original Ghostbusters film for the dive in movie which will begin at 9pm on July 29. Curry invites families to come early for a game night beginning at 6 PM, which, including the dive in movie, costs $6.

The swimming pool’s last day of operation for the summer is August 13.