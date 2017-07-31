Leathernecks Hospital Donation

HSHS Holy Family Hospital recently received a donation of $750 from the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, Marine Corps League to benefit the hospital’s Family Birth Center. The Detachment raises funds each year through different community fund raisers and then donates a large portion of it back to local hospitals to care for children.

Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO, expressed his gratitude to the organization for their contribution. “We are grateful to the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment for their donation which will assist us in delivering exceptional care to the families in this area,” he said.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.