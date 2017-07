The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation monthly meeting is Tuesday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m., in the Bradford Community Building in Greenville.

Agenda items include upcoming fund raisers, Bing at the Fair, Friday, August 4, and planning for the Celebration of Life event Saturday, September 30, at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call Gina at 410-6014.