The 1st annual Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Road Rally and Scavenger Hunt is Saturday, July 15, at the Family Vine Winery on the Red Ball Trail.

Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. and the rally is from 4:00 – 6:30.

The cost is $100.00 per car with up to five people.

For more information or to pre-register, call Jane at 267-5318.